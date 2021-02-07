'I’m willing to pay for it to have a good time': Record-high gas prices not deterring some Texans from celebrating Independence Day

Consumer confidence and increasing vaccination rates are being considered factors for the high number of drivers on the road this July Fourth weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Prices at the pump are looking a little higher as Texans hit the road for Independence Day Weekend.

AAA Texas estimates a record 3.3 million people are driving to their July Fourth destinations, which is up 41% from last year.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Texas is $2.80, which still sits below the national average of $3.12. In San Antonio, the average price per gallon of unleaded fuel is $2.76.

AAA Texas Spokesman Joshua Zuber said the combination of loosened coronavirus safety restrictions, more people getting vaccinated and consumer confidence is causing the jump in holiday travel.

“We’re also seeing increased consumer confidence. Some folks have had the opportunity to save because they haven’t been traveling during the pandemic, plus that pent-up demand. People are ready to get out there and enjoy,” Zuber said.

San Antonio resident Charlestan Freeman travels to west Texas quite a bit for work and has noticed the higher-than-normal gas prices.

Freeman noted he has no issue paying more for gas, especially since the world has changed so much compared to a year ago.

He looks forward to visiting Austin with some of his military buddies during the July Fourth Weekend.

“Trying to stay away from the fireworks, being a veteran, but still getting out having some fun.”

Pat Ulmer and her husband are heading up to Junction, where the entire family will celebrate Independence Day.

Like Freeman, Ulmer has no problem with the increased gas costs.

“We have to do what we want to do so I’m willing to pay for it to have a good time,” Ulmer said.

AAA Texas anticipates gas prices to potentially go up another 20 to 30 cents in the coming months.