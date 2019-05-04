SAN ANTONIO — Teaching young drivers the dangers of distracted driving can be tough. But there's a new game that aims to help.

"It is probably one of the most nerve-racking things you've ever done. It is scary," said Rosalie Cisneros, who is teaching her 16-year-old son Rigo how to drive. "It was okay when we were in the vehicle with him; we could see everything. But when you actually have to cut the cord, 'OK, you have your license now, you can go now, you can do your own thing,' That makes it scary."



"With actual driving you can't ever do anything that's inherently dangerous," said the CEO and president of Virtual Driver Interactive, Bob Davis.

He says that is where the game "Driving Essentials" comes into play.

"The most important thing is this is an element of training that they don't get in any other way in normal drivers education. They can experience how scary it is at nighttime and (with) fog, and you can see a distracted pedestrian," Davis said.



Distracted driving is a huge problem in Texas, and especially in Bexar County.

Last year, out of the five most populous counties in the state, Bexar County led the way in the number of distracted driving traffic crashes with well over 22,000.

Harris County, which came in second, had about half that, with close to 12,000.



The Automobile Association of America offers these driving tips to avoid distraction:

Put your phone away.

Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.

Know where you're going. If using GPS, program the destination before driving.

If you have to call or text while on the road, pull off safely and stop first.

Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

That's while on the road. But both Davis and Cisneros say the videogame application aspect is another added measure of protection.

"All the lessons are super interactive because teens just don't want to be talked to, they want to get in and get started," Davis said.

Meanwhile, Cisneros said the specific medium they're using inherently means, they hope, that teens will pay closer attention.

"Anything that can stand out for them or speak to them in their language, I think, is a definite plus," she said.