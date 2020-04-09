Drive-thru zoo experience becomes popular pandemic tradition | Texas Outdoors

The drive-thru zoo has become so popular, the zoo has decided to keep it rolling.

It started out as a way to provide a safe, socially-distance zoo experience for families during San Antonio's coronavirus lockdown. Now, the drive-thru zoo has become so popular, zoo staff have decided to keep it rolling.

Tickets to the drive-thru experience were selling out in minutes during the lockdown as families were eager to get out of the house and fight cabin fever. But, when the economy began reopening, zoo staff realized the drive-thru zoo was a good idea, even when the city is not in a lockdown.

“We wanted to offer our guests their choice of experiences when visiting the zoo, be it from their own vehicles or the traditional zoo experience on foot,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo.