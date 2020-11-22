Drive-in at Fiesta Texas | What to expect when you watch a movie

Whether you like the modern or the classic films, you can choose which movie and day is best for you.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking to watch a movie from the comfort of your car, you can park your vehicle in front of a giant inflatable screen at the Drive in at Fiesta Texas.

Owned by Rooftop Cinema Club, who has several venues across the country, movies are shown here multiple times a week after the sun sets. Whether you like the modern or the classic films, you can choose which movie and day is best for you.

Site manager Cynthia Villafranca told us how it’s not just the films that get people out here.

"You can enjoy the movie from the comfort of your car. We also have a concession stand where we have popcorn, candy and drinks. And then every night we have a different food truck that comes into serve," said Villafranca.

So, here's how it works:

You drive through the Fiesta Texas entrance where you’re directed to a parking lot. You can arrive about an hour before your movie starts to get a spot.

You have your ticket scanned that you purchased on the drive in’s website.

When it’s your turn, an employee directs you into a parking spot. You can choose if you want your windshield or your tailgate facing the screen.

There are COVID-19 requirements in place. Like having your vehicle parked at least 10-feet-away from another car, so if you step outside to grab concessions, you're far from another person.

There are a few rules being enforced by the drive-in due to COVID-19:

Watching the movie from within your vehicle, whether that’s inside, or in the bed, hatchback

Not setting up lawn chairs or any outside seating

Wearing a mask if you exit your vehicle to go to the restroom, or grab snacks

Rooftop Cinema Club’s holiday schedule recently went on sale on their website. It runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30 with a host of holiday hits and drive-in favorites. If you want to grab tickets, click here.

The venue says they will be sprinkled with holiday décor; staff will be in holiday sweaters and Santa himself will be making nightly appearances to take wish lists and wash guests’ windows for a safe drive home.

Guests can also enjoy hot chocolate, gingerbread cookies and other festive treats. The venue will be hosting a “Deck the Cars” car decorating challenge throughout the holiday program and give out prizes on surprise nights to the best decorators. Show up with your car decked out in Christmas lights, tinsel, Santa and his reindeer for a chance to win.

"I think this is a great place for everybody to come out and have a great movie night because we're going to take those safety measures. All of our employees are always wearing masks and gloves to make sure everybody feels safe," said Villafranca.