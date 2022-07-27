Dr. Carey Latimore, beloved professor and community activist dies

Trinity University announced that Dr. Carey Latimore passed away on July 26.

SAN ANTONIO — Dr. Carey Latimore, a beloved professor at Trinity University has died, according to the university.

Dr. Latimore joined Trinity in 2004 bringing passion and expertise in Black history along with knowledge about the African American experience, the university said in a statement. He served as the chair of the Department of History for nine years until 2020 and was the co-director of the African American studies minor, the university said.

Dr. Latimore was deeply embedded in the community holding several other titles such as a minister at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, a member of the Alamo Museum Planning Committee, Alamo Citizens Management Committee, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce and more.

Dr. Latimore was also a supporter of Trinity's Black Student Union and Phi Alpha Theta honor society saying, "to see them work through difficult topics continues to inspire me. The opportunity to be a part of their growth is the greatest blessing that any professor could have.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed his sympathy on Twitter saying "Carey followed the beacon of truth wherever it led, as a scholar, a teacher, a preacher and a friend. I will miss him dearly."

Carey followed the beacon of truth wherever it led, as a scholar, a teacher, a preacher and a friend. I will miss him dearly.https://t.co/W9X8vF4Vvz — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) July 27, 2022

Others who were impacted by the goodness of Dr. Latimore expressed their sympathies online as well.

Dr. Carey Latimore was like a second dad to me. He listened. He was kind. He was inspiring. He was the best.



I love you, Doc. Thank you for everything you did and will continue to do. Your spirit is the reason I’m here. Your spirit is the reason I’ll keep going ❤️ Rest easy pic.twitter.com/DCRZOC8NTY — Pyar Seth (@PyarSeth) July 27, 2022

The Alamo is saddened by the passing of Dr. Carey Latimore who was instrumental in helping with the Alamo Plan and served as our recent Juneteenth guest speaker. His historical insights and writing will continue to inspire posterity, and we extend our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/BTUlvGrkwr — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) July 27, 2022

Trinity University is also mourning the loss of Dr. Corinne Pache.

Our campus is mourning this loss of both Trinity professors in Dr. Corinne Pache and Dr. Carey Latimore, IV this week. Both were amazing human beings who were deeply woven into the fabric of the University. Our hearts go out to their families and coworkers. — TU Tigercard (@TU_Tigercard) July 27, 2022

This has been a hard week with the loss of two dear Trinity colleagues and friends. Dr Corinne Pache (Classics) and Dr. Carey Latimore (History) were both incredible scholars and friends. They were extraordinary people. #AcademicTwitter 1/4 — Dr. Tarango (@atarango1) July 27, 2022