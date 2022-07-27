Dr. Carey Latimore, beloved professor and community activist dies

SAN ANTONIO — Dr. Carey Latimore, a beloved professor at Trinity University has died, according to the university.
The university announced that the beloved professor died July 26.
Dr. Latimore joined Trinity in 2004 bringing passion and expertise in Black history along with knowledge about the African American experience, the university said in a statement. He served as the chair of the Department of History for nine years until 2020 and was the co-director of the African American studies minor, the university said.
Dr. Latimore was deeply embedded in the community holding several other titles such as a minister at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, a member of the Alamo Museum Planning Committee, Alamo Citizens Management Committee, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce and more.
Dr. Latimore was also a supporter of Trinity's Black Student Union and Phi Alpha Theta honor society saying, "to see them work through difficult topics continues to inspire me. The opportunity to be a part of their growth is the greatest blessing that any professor could have.”
Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed his sympathy on Twitter saying "Carey followed the beacon of truth wherever it led, as a scholar, a teacher, a preacher and a friend. I will miss him dearly."
Others who were impacted by the goodness of Dr. Latimore expressed their sympathies online as well.
Trinity University is also mourning the loss of Dr. Corinne Pache.
A celebration of life will be held on Trinity's campus during the Fall. The university said his full obituary will be shared at a later date.