Download free eBook, 'The Coyote Family Stays Home!' from San Antonio Public Library

Looking for a book to add to your summer reading list? Read about how the Spurs Coyote and his family are coping with the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Give is offering up a way to help parents explain the continued changes caused by COVID-19 to their kids.

In "The Coyote Family Stays Home!" downloadable eBook, kids will get a look at how the San Antonio Spurs Coyote and his family are coping with the pandemic.

The following is a description of the book:

In trying times like today, we believe togetherness is everything. Though some in our circles may seem further than ever lately, hopefully, this book reminds you of the comfort in those closest to us. Because if the Coyote Family can get through this, we know you can too.