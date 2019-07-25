SAN ANTONIO — Isabela Moner, star of the upcoming movie, "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" stopped by the San Antonio Zoo to visit summer campers.

Moner brought smiles to the campers' faces as she encouraged them to keep spending time outdoors and explore nature with their families.

San Antonio Zoo

From posing for pictures with the zoo animals, including an enormous snake, to hanging out with all the people who make the zoo what it is today, the real-life Dora seemed to enjoy her time in the Alamo City.