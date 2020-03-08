Discovering a new community thanks to coronavirus

Meet the man who turned a negative into a positive, gaining a community while doing it.

SAN ANTONIO — There is a lot more traffic on San Antonio bike trails these days as a result of the pandemic. While it's a good thing, you sometimes can run into some traffic jams.

For regular biker, James Madison, the crowds presented a challenge, so he's changed up his scenery.

"I'm taking it easy, just cruising around in New York," biker, James Madison said. This disabled athlete now rides indoors.

"Since COVID has come out all these people have this time on their hands they're going out and buying bikes," Madison said. "They found the trails and they are more cyclists and walkers and runners out there and more people aren't aware of the common courtesies of riding."

Causing a bit of a headache for these regulars.

"It's gotten dangerous to the point where I don't feel comfortable on it," Madison said.

He rides everywhere by tapping into a virtual world through a program called Zwift.

"I've been really, really enjoying this. It's been amazing," Madison said. This immersive experience allows Madison to ride the same trails where Tour de France athletes are currently training.

Madison found out about this new way of riding by joining in on meet ups with "Paralyzed Veterans of America."

"I've been meeting Paralympic athletes," Madison said.

"I've learned more in the last three months than I have in the whole five years that I've been riding," Madison said. There's no slacking in his workouts.

"By the time we come out of covid I'm going to be in better shape than when I went in," Madison said.

It's give him an opportunity to make connections his hometown trails didn't offer.