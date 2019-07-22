Dairy Queen is hosting its 14th annual fundraising event for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

On Thursday, July 25, DQ stated it will donate $1 or more from every Blizzard sold at participating DQ locations to a local CMNH.

All donations collected on Miracle Treat Day stay in the communities in which they are raised, according to the press release.

To partake in Miracle Treat Day, fans can purchase any Blizzard Treat:

Oreo

Sour Patch Kids

S'mores

Cotton Candy

And other summer Blizzards from the menu.

The release says the money will go towards critical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and facilities to ease stressful situations for kids.