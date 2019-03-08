MICHIGAN, USA — On Saturday, Aug. 10, cyclists will ride 165 miles between Grand Rapids and Frankfort as part of The Big Ride. Raise One For Anne is a charity bicycle event that honors Anne Harmon, who died at the age of 35 due to an epilepsy complication.

Funds raised for the bike ride help research that's being done for epilepsy. In 2018, the charity put on five rides in five days, starting at the thumb and working their way to Rockford. But they decided to step it up a notch this year, and plan to ride 165 miles in one day.

The ride is set to depart at 5:30 a.m. from Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

For more information on Raise One For Anne or to donate, click here.

