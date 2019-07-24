Remember the glory days when you'd save money in a piggy bank and count the coins by pouring them out in front of you? 

Well, a new device digitally counts the coins without you having to "break the bank," literally.

The M&R Digital Counting Coin Bank has a slot on the lid that widens or shrinks due to the size of the coin. The total dollar amount of coins in the jar display on the lid as well.

Amazon, M&R Digital Counting Coin Bank

If you're looking to save your spare change in a new and trendy way, or teach your kids the value of coins, this device could make for a cute gift.