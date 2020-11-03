SAN ANTONIO — Inside the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, the goal is to keep things circulating. But lately, it's the spread of something else that has the facility unusually quiet.

"So we've had some (blood) drives cancel and we're seeing less donors than we usually do this time of year," said Samantha Gomez Ngamsuntikul, the facility's associate medical director. "Donors are staying home because they're fearful of getting sick from going to donate blood, but the demand for blood is always there."

The demand has the Blood and Tissue Center projecting a short supply. Officials believe they will be down roughly 1,400 units in March because of the public's concerns over the coronavirus.

But the need for blood doesn't go away, which is why the blood donation center is adding extra measures to ensure donor safety.

"We’re taking extra precautions to help keep our donors safe," Ngamsuntikul said. "That includes increasing the number of donor sanitation stations at our mobile drives and our fixed sites, as well as sanitizing the beds after donation."

STBTC is also asking people to self-defer for a month if you've traveled to areas with widespread transmission of coronavirus or have been on a cruise—efforts undertaken to keep everyone healthy while urging people to provide a life-saving donation. No matter the oubreak, officials say critical times wait for no one.

"Patients are still having surgeries, traumas are still happening," Ngamsuntikul said. "People still need blood. So we need donors to come in and donate blood."

