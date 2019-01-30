It's the day fans of Girl Scout cookies have been waiting for. Wednesday is what the scouts call cookie drop, when millions of Girl Scout cookies arrive in San Antonio.

Scouts will begin deliveries and sales at area stores this weekend. Parents and volunteers are collecting cookies to deliver to those who order.

If you want to support them but are trying to avoid sugar, you can opt to donate the cookies. Some troops will take the cookies to area hospitals. Others may send them overseas to military service members.

