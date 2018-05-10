The community is rallying behind the 3-year-old daughter of a San Antonio police officer. On Monday, October 8 there is a huge special event for the little girl and the family.

Auria Valdez is battling an aggressive form of cancer. The family is left with no choice but to just keep her comfortable in her final days. Her parents, Michael and Gabrielle, say she is their little warrior.

They said since she was just six months old Auria hasn't been normal.

"She has never been able to be a kid," the mom said. "I can't take her to a park to be with other kids. I can't take her to birthday parties."

Her journey hasn't been easy, and her medical condition is even more complicated. After countless doctor visits, she eventually was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, which impacts the bone marrow.

"She was only a year and eight months when she was diagnosed, which was hard because she didn't understand," she said.

Auria had several treatments, and everything was fine up until last December. Then, the cancer came back. Throughout 2018, the three-year-old has had chemotherapy and even other painful treatments. But nothing seemed to be working. A couple of months ago, the parents got more bad news.: a new type of cancer developed.

"With this specific leukemia, since it was recently discovered, there are no treatment plans," Michael said. "It is so early. There is no experimental treatment that they have."

So, the two young parents are left with a tough choice on what to do with their only child.

"As parents, you can't think of yourself," she said. "It was more of wanting to keep her comfortable and let her have fun," Michael said.

The family just got back from Disney World on Wednesday, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Timing is everything, and the Valdez family is cherishing every second with their baby girl.

"Six months is torture because that means she will be in pain for six months," she said. "It almost defeats the purpose of what we are doing. There is no win here; it is just a matter of letting her do whatever she wants. It is all you really can do."

Officers with the police department have donated their time so that Michael can be off and spend time at home.

Monday's fundraiser event is called: "A Year in a Day for Auria," hosted by Hero Watch. Everyone is invited to celebrate every single holiday, including her birthday. The event is just $5, and all the proceeds will benefit the family. For more info, click here.

