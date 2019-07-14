If you're looking to pack your bags and find a new home, a recent survey reveals which cities average the lowest and highest cost of living.

According to move.org, the monthly average living cost is as follows:

Most Affordable:

El Paso, Texas at $1,182 Lincoln, Nebraska at $1,291 Toledo, Ohio at $1,322 Wichita, Kansas at $1,433 Lousiville, Kentucky at $1,441

Least Affordable:

San Francisco, California at $4,210 New York, New York at $3,956 San Jose, California at $3,289 Oakland, California at $3,212 Boston, Massachusetts at $3,211

The averages are based off rent, utilities, internet, gas and food. You can visit move's website for the full list.

Move.org average monthly cost of living

Grab your things and get a "move" on if you're looking to change your lifestyle!