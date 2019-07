SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for Saturday plans, Circle K is hosting an event to keep you cool in the Texas heat.

They're hosting a "Polar Pop" event featuring a snow play area, live ice sculpting, a snowball target toss, a photo booth and more.

The festivities will take place Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Circle K on 5230 N Loop 1604 E.