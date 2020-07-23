Chunky's Burgers hands out hope with free meals for customers struggling to make ends meet

This San Antonio business is giving back to those who need it most.

SAN ANTONIO — It's more than good food; it's the intention behind Chunky's Burgers latest community-first initiative that's bringing people to the restaurant.

Manager Connie Martinez said they've started giving out free meals to people who are struggling to make ends meet.

"It's very tough for a lot of people right now," Martinez said. "We're really all in this together."

Each meal comes with a burger, fries and a drink, which usually costs about $10. Martinez said they don't ask the customers any questions about their situation, yet some choose to share their stories anyway.

And some of those stories have struck a chord with the restaurant's manager.

"It kind of makes me want to cry sometimes because it's terrible what some people are going through," Martinez said.

On Wednesday, they handed out more than 100 meals free of charge. Even though Chunky's Burgers wasn't spared by the pandemic, it's bringing in enough money to cover the basics.

Martinez said with the little extra coming in, the owner decided to give back to the community.

"He's a very generous man," Martinez said. "We feel very grateful and we just want to feed as many people as we can."

Martinez said she knows some people may take advantage of their kindness. She said handing out hope is worth the risk.

"Even if we get those people, at least there are people out there that we are helping," Martinez said. "We really need to take care of each other."

Chunky's Burgers started offering free meals on Sunday and the demand has been greater than Martinez expected. She explained that as long as enough paying customers come in, they'll be able to even out the cost of the food they're giving away. They plan to offer free meals for as long as they're able to do so.