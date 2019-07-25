SAN ANTONIO — Jingle bells in July!

The San Antonio International Airport didn't want to wait until December to spread holiday cheer, so they hosted a "Christmas in July" event for guests.

Throughout the day, employees gave out hundreds of gifts to people waiting for their luggage in the baggage claim area. Each gift had small tokens of appreciation, like local concessionaires including Auntie Anne’s Cookies, Vino Volo and several airlines.

A tropical Santa greeted everyone with a hearty a ho-ho-ho and cute, fluffy dogs wearing Hawaiian shirts trotted up to customers, bringing smiles to peoples' faces.

“Today’s holiday summer event is a great example of how Texas friendly our airport is and it showcases the talent of our employees and airport partners,” said Matt Evans, Arts and Culture Manager for the San Antonio Airport System.

Plans are underway for their next airport celebration, according to the press release.