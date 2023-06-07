'We Also Believe In Miracles'| Chocolate Myers rings cancer bell

Danny 'Chocolate' Myers was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Victory has never been so sweet.

As a long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt, Danny 'Chocolate' Myers, has experienced many wins alongside Earnhardt, but recently he had another reason to celebrate.

Myers rang the cancer victory bell after being diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma, called mantle cell lymphoma earlier this year.

He is in clinical remission, according to family members.

Myers' wife released the following statement:

Chocolate is so excited. Today is the last day of chemo on this protocol. He will start on zanubrutinib, an oral BTK inhibitor, in three months. He will have a doctor appointment next month and labs. He will have another PET scan in three months. And another colonoscopy soon. We understand he’s in clinical remission for stage four mantle cell lymphoma. We know that mantle cell lymphoma at this moment doesn’t have a cure. Doctors tell us it’s treatable, not curable. We also believe in miracles. We are asking God for the biggest miracle daily!

