SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, supporters of rhw San Antonio nonprofit ChildSafe celebrated the completion of the Harvey E. Najim Children & Family Center, which aims to be a space for hope and healing.

"Today we say loud and clear: You are special, you are important and you are safe here," ChildSafe CEO Kim Abernathy said. "People here care about you and believe you are precious. That is what this amazing new campus says."

It's more than just a place to offer care and case management. It's also where advocates will offer adventure therapy, use nature to reduce the effects of trauma and house juvenile probation to combat minor sex trafficking.

It's part of a city-wide approach to respond to the problem of child abuse—and to prevent it.

"This community reels from the highest rates of child neglect in our state and in our nation," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "In a city that considers itself welcoming and compassionate, it is simply unacceptable."

This will be the first urban child's advocacy center to take this approach to healing trauma and investigating abuse. To learn more, click here.