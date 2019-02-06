SAN ANTONIO — According to a 2018 report released by the State of Obesity, Texas ranks 14th in rate of adult obesity and 15th among children aged 10-17 in the US.i Contributing factors include household income, area of residence, access to affordable healthy food, and safe places to exercise.

The CHEF program addresses high rates of overweight and obesity in neighborhoods where the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio are located. One of the many goals of the program is to expose inner-city youth to a culinary teaching kitchen where they receive hands-on nutrition and culinary education so that they may be equipped with the nutrition knowledge and skills to adopt a healthier diet. With these tools, students can better fuel their minds and bodies to perform their best every day.

A 2018 post curriculum survey found that 83% of Club members who completed the CHEF program had changed the way they eat at home, including eating healthier, being more aware of sugar, and eating less junk food.

Below is a recipe for one example of the healthy foods the families learn to make:

Summer Mango Salsa.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 large mango

• 1 large avocado

• ½ red bell pepper

• 1 lime

• fresh mint or cilantro, about ¼ cup

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon chile powder (optional)

• Boston Bibb lettuce

DIRECTIONS

1. Slice the mango around the pit and cut into the mango in a checker-board pattern.

Flip the mango inside out and slice the fruit into a large bowl.

2. Slice the avocado in half; remove the pit and slice into the flesh in a checker-board

fashion. Scoop out the flesh. Add the avocado to the bowl with the mango.

3. Finely chop the red bell pepper and add to the bowl with the mango and avocado.

4. Slice the lime in half and squeeze the juice into the bowl. Stir gently with a spatula.

5. Tear leaves of mint or cilantro off the stalk. Chop gently and add to the bowl.

Season with salt and chile powder, if using. Stir gently.

6. Separate the leaves of lettuce from the core and rinse under cold running water.

Dry well. Serve the salsa in individual lettuce cups.