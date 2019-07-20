SAN ANTONIO — Take a cruise out on Lake Buchanan near Kingsland this weekend, and you may end up witnessing a beautiful reunion of an animal with their home.

Vanishing Texas Cruises partners up with the Last Chance Forever Bird of Prey Conservancy to release, you guessed it, birds of prey back into the wild during the cruise, after a rehabilitation stint. These "Freedom Flight Cruises" only happen a few times a year...with the next one scheduled for this Sunday.

And you don't have to just witness the reunion. If you have the lucky winning ticket, you may be the one to help birds take off once again, with the help of conservancy staff.

According to Vanishing Texas Cruises's website, "a portion of every ticket goes toward these rehabilitation efforts."