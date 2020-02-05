DONAHUE, Iowa — If you were in Donahue, Iowa Friday afternoon and were confused as to why there was a parade of over a dozen cement mixers; don't worry, they weren't heading to construction.

Hahn Ready Mix organized the parade consisting of 15-20 trucks to celebrate an employee, Larry Oetzmann, who has driven mixers for the company for 58 years.

Oetzmann joined the Han's workforce in 1962, and has gone through 12 or 13 trucks in his time with the company.

He's considered retired many times, but in his own words, "My Dad said never quit the job you got until you find a better one, I don't know... Gotta have something to do and I like doing it."