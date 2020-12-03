SAN ANTONIO — The AT&T Center will be a little quiet over the next few months as previously-scheduled events are put on hold amid widespread efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

With the rest of the NBA season canceled and concerts postponed, nearby businesses could start to see less traffic.

Sanchez Ice House II is located just five minutes away from the arena. Elaine Ortiz, a bartender at the business, said more customers come in when there's an event going on.

"They'll come in and have a few refreshments before going and watching the game," Ortiz said. "Afterward, they'll stop by again and have a few more cold beers also."

Ortiz said they aren't worried just yet. She said they've built up a loyal following over the last 16 years.

"We'll make due, we'll make due," Ortiz said. "We have our regular customers that come in on the daily."

Ortiz said it's customers who come in from off the highway and surrounding neighborhoods who keep them going. That's what they'll rely on for the next few months.

"We're still here. 'Where friends meet friends,' is what we like to say," Ortiz said. "Come in and have a cold beer. Business is still going as usual!"

