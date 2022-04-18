Buc-ee's to expand in Luling with 'much larger' store

The Buc-ee's location is on 10070 I-10, which is east of San Antonio. It opened in 2001 and has been booming since.

Example video title will go here for this video

Buc-ee's visitors in Luling received some good news this month.

"Project Buc-ee's" was unanimously approved by the The Caldwell County Commissioners Court on April 12; a much larger store will be built.

"Project Buc-ee's" was also listed on the agenda of the Luling City Council on April 12, but if any action was taken, it has not been reported.

The Buc-ee's location is on 10070 I-10, which is east of San Antonio. It opened in 2001 and has been booming since.

"We went over the 381 agreement outlining the rebate that Buc-ee's has asked for to remain in Caldwell County and build their next store right next to the store that they have – a much larger store," Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said during the county commissioners meeting.

The store was doubled in size to 17,000 square feet in 2006 and doubled again in 2009, according to Texas Monthly. They also reported the chain's sales reached $959 million by 2015.

The Texas-staple began expanding across the country a few years back. But, many Texans take pride in the OG, which is still open, in Lake Jackson, Texas. That opened in the 80s, and is still going strong to this day.