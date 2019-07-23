If you've got a small furry friend who wants to explore the world with you, this invention allows you to do exactly that.
Your dog or cat might be used to living in a bubble, that bubble being your home.
Now, your pet can venture out in a way that could turn some heads.
The Giantex Astronaut Pet Cat/Dog Carrier Travel Bag makes your pal look like an astronaut while enclosed in the breathable bubble, according to the page.
"Take your pet to the ballgame, on a plane, or to the vet in your choice of colors and friendly designs. Both stylishness and convenience can come true simultaneously," is said on the product description.
The product has a four-star review and the cat pictured seems to be having a great time.
There's no guarantee if your pet will appreciate the adventure as much as this one seems to, but hey, it's definitely a conversation piece.