If you've got a small furry friend who wants to explore the world with you, this invention allows you to do exactly that.

Your dog or cat might be used to living in a bubble, that bubble being your home.

Now, your pet can venture out in a way that could turn some heads.

The Giantex Astronaut Pet Cat/Dog Carrier Travel Bag makes your pal look like an astronaut while enclosed in the breathable bubble, according to the page.

Amazon, Giantex Astronaut Pet Cat Dog Puppy Carrier Travel Bag Space Capsule Backpack Breathable

"Take your pet to the ballgame, on a plane, or to the vet in your choice of colors and friendly designs. Both stylishness and convenience can come true simultaneously," is said on the product description.

The product has a four-star review and the cat pictured seems to be having a great time.

There's no guarantee if your pet will appreciate the adventure as much as this one seems to, but hey, it's definitely a conversation piece.