For several years, Lydia “Lilly” Robinson was the saving grace during emergencies, and now she's had to put her life on hold. Her cancer is back and causing her to spend her final days at home.

Boerne Police Detective Roger Faz says that she’s an amazing person.

"And to have her missing now, or not being around us, it is very hard on us,” he said. “For her to now be sick and for us to see her go through everything she has gone through in the last two-and-a-half years, it has affected us all. When one hurts, we all hurt."

Her husband John said that he remembers the day his wife found out she had cancer.

"She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a blood cancer," he said.

During these two years, Lilly has had two bone marrow transplants. But after the last one in November, the family received some bad news.

"As time progressed, the cancer came back," he said. "And now it is back just like it was the day she was diagnosed."

Lilly had to give up her job, and it’s been difficult according to her husband, a deputy with Kendall County.

"She was dedicated to her job here," John said. "She loved being a dispatcher. She loved working here. But physically, she is not able to do it anymore. The doctors also told us we are nearing the end of the road on anything they can do for her anymore."

Now, Lilly is spending all of her much-needed time at home with family. Her goal is to make it to Christmas, then her son's high school graduation next year.

“But is just impossible to picture her not being in bed next to me or not being there to call or text, that's probably the hardest part," her husband said.

Times are not only emotionally hard right now for the family, but also financially. The Boerne Police Officers Association has set up an account to help out the family.

"She loved this department," Faz said. "She loved this community, and now we have to be there for her."

The Boerne Police Officers Association has set up an account with Frost Bank located at 1300 S Main St, Boerne, TX. The money raised from this account will be used to assist the family with funeral and medical expenses.

Donations can be deposited at any Frost Bank (to the Lydia Robinson Fund) or dropped off at the Boerne Police Department which is located at 124 Old San Antonio, Boerne TX 78006.

