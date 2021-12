Merry Christmas! 🎄

BOERNE, Texas — Christmas decorations and jingles may have returned to our lives several weeks ago, but the season officially arrived Friday night for Boerne residents with the return of the Weihnachts Parade.

The event is touted as the Hill Country community's only night parade out of the year, featuring several dozen floats, musicians, local groups and community fun.

KENS 5's Jack Acosta was on hand for the annual Christmas spectacular.