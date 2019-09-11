SAN ANTONIO — As preparations continue to be made at household, city and statewide levels for the impending flu season, blood donors are being called upon for their services.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is urging donors to give blood now since you must be healthy to to do so. The center says the flu season "has the potential to cause a decline in blood donations," and there are typically less blood drives during the holiday season, so the organization is being proactive.

The center says it is offering $10 Amazon gift cards to everyone who donates blood in November, and $20 gift cards to those who donate Type O or platelets. Remember: You must be at least 17 years old and weight 110 pounds to donate, or you can be 16 years old and at least 120 pounds and donate with a consent form signed by a parent.

To learn more, click here.