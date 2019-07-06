BULVERDE, Texas — Saddle up. Teen rodeo stars are getting in the zone for a big competition.

The Texas High School Rodeo State Finals start June 8th in Abilene.

Two local teens hope to return home with a new buckle.

Dirt flies, breaths come quickly for both horse and rider. It’s a race against the clock to make it to the end of the Arena. At Tejas Rodeo, Megan Miller and Hannah Wittig are practicing final runs before heading to the Texas High School Rodeo State Finals.

“It's hard to qualify for it,” said 17-year-old Hannah Wittig. “A lot of kids aren't as fortunate to do this so I'm very thankful to have a horse that can get me there.”

Wittig and Miller will face elite riders in a fierce competition, each vying for a spot at Nationals.

“You have to have the three most perfect runs of your life but it can be done,” said Miller.

The Smithson Valley High School students manage to combine school and saddle. They earn their PE credits by spending time with their best friends; their horses.

Wittig has been riding since she was 7.

She’s had Riata for two years.

“She is really nice, she's smooth, and she's just really calm compared to my other horse,” said Wittig.

Miller has been riding Rumor for 12 years.

“She's definitely bossy and knows what she wants all the time,” said Miller.

Rumor wants to earn a buckle in barrel racing next week.

“You can't blink when you pass the timer,” said Miller.

Riata will be pole-bending.

“Weave through all 6 of them and then turn around and weave back,” explained Wittig.

While the ladies won’t compete against each other at State, the close friends have had to go toe-to-toe in the past.

“We've grown up together and we've always had that competitiveness between us,” said Wittig.

Hannah Wittig and Megan Miller have been competitive horse riders since they were small children. More than a decade later, the teens are happy to be competing in different events at the Texas High School Rodeo State Finals.

This time, they can cheer one another on. The teens will channel their competitive spirit into the Arena when the clock starts at the State Finals.

A third Comal ISD student will be competing in Abilene. Canyon High School graduating senior Emily Becker will compete in pole bending and barrel racing.