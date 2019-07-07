TEXAS, USA — Breaking a sweat in the Texas heat is pretty common. In fact, the two minute walk to the parking lot can make a person feel like they've just completed a 50-yard-dash.

But when it comes to putting your body through physical activity, Texas cities are seen multiple times throughout a survey list for having an active lifestyle, with the highest being 18 and the lowest being 97.

According to WalletHub, the list for Texas cities is as follows:

#18, Austin

#42, Houston

#53, Dallas

#57, Lubbock

#61, San Antonio

#68, Plano

#71, Laredo

#80, El Paso

#84, Fort Worth

#89, Corpus Christi

#92, Garland

#95, Arlington

#97, Irving

The survey consists of the, "100 biggest U.S. cities based on 38 key indicators of an active lifestyle." The findings are pulled from people who report playing on sports leagues to those who pay fitness club fees and more.

The survey also states that 92 percent of people fail to keep their exercise resolution every year.

The site also provides tips on how you can achieve fitness goals.