Doing without can be hard. But, would you do it if it could make you happier?

Many people have struggled from the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic. This means that many people have had to stretch out what they've had, whether it's food or money. Or, some people have had to downsize.

Becoming a minimalist will change your way of thinking because you're tapping into your creativity. You're thinking of how you can do more with less. Some solutions may not be obvious. You'll have to prioritize what's important. You'll decide what's a must have vs. a want. You'll think of ways to stretch a dollar. Use things longer before throwing away.

Many people believe that they can't survive if they don't have X - like cable, coffee shop coffee, or take out. It's not easy giving up these extras that you'll use to. When you give it up and realize that you're doing fine without then you're going to feel pretty good. You can do more than you thought.

You might be surprised that stuff doesn't make you happier or makes your life easier. If you don't have as much than you don't have to keep with anyone, but yourself. You won't compare yourself as much to others. You're less stressed with the rat race of having more. When you're less stressed and still living comfortably, you're happier.