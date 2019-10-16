BEAUMONT, Texas — Video of a Beaumont student's acceptance to medical school is going viral.

Omar Hamza posted the video on twitter that shows the moment he revealed to his mother that he got accepted to Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Hamza recorded the video with his mom reading a series of tongue twisters off a sheet of paper. But what appears at first to be a funny video of a family goofing around, suddenly takes a different tone.

As Hamza's mom goes to read what she thinks is another cluster of funny words, she soon realizes that she's reading her son's acceptance letter to A&M.

The moment is an "emotional tear-jerker", as Hamza posted on Twitter.

After processing what she read, her laughter turns to a speechless confusion of pure joy as she hugs her son.

"My family and friends invested so much in me to get this far," Hamza wrote in a separate Twitter post. "Thousands of hours and years of work and studying and volunteering for this point. Every second was for them and I can’t thank them enough. Hug a loved one today, never forget your roots, and keep grinding y’all!"

The video on Twitter has been viewed more than 380,000 times (and counting) in less than 24 hours. Thousands of people are sharing and liking the post. People from all over the world are now commenting on the special moment between a mother and her son.

@Teymour_Ashkan tweeted: "This is really sweet. Thanks for sharing and congratulations on getting into medical school!"

@Zacharyross1476 tweeted: "The pureness of this video...from your moms reaction to your brothers laugh! Congrats dude that’s awesome"

Popular on 12NewsNow.com:

Purse snatcher strikes in broad daylight as woman walks to car in front of Target

Red Cross adds service center dates in Jefferson, Orange County

FEMA warns Southeast Texans to watch out for scammers in wake of Imelda