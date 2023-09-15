Tina Fey said in a Facebook post that the shark just showed up while they were swimming.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Beachgoers in Pensacola shoved a shark back into the water on Thursday.

Video shows a group of men trying to pull it back into the water, and begins flapping ferociously. After it is done flapping, they try again, and it once again flaps around. Their last attempt to get it back into the water works. The group manages to pull the shark back in by spinning it around before it finally swims off.

"We took action to get him back in the water since the wildlife people and lifeguards told us there was nothing they could do!! So we did our best to try to save him!!," Fey said.

