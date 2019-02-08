SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to soak up the sunset with a complimentary cocktail in hand, La Cantera Resort is hosting "Evenings on the Edge at Topaz."

The pool party is taking place on Thursday from 7 to 11 p.m. and the proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Public Library Foundation.

"Evenings on the Edge attendees can also expect a complimentary cocktail upon entry with a sunset toast brought to you by Moët Chandon," says the press release.

Passing Strangers will perform at the event and you must be 21 or older to enter the Resort.

Tickets are $30 if you purchase in advance and $40 at the door. Valet is available for $10.