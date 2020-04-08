x
BCSO hosting virtual job fair

The fair is taking place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. online to learn what it takes to become a deputy.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday.

If interested, call (210) 335-JOBS or email them at BCSOCareers.com. Here's the virtual link.

Current Positions Available at BCSO:

Position / Type of Employment / Salary
Detention Deputy - Detention Cadet / Full Time / $3,020.00 Monthly
Deputy Sheriff - Detention (Up to 32 Hours) / Temporary / $17.44 Hourly
Reserve Deputy Sheriff / Part Time - Temp $0 Monthly
Public Safety Dispatcher / Full time / $2,944.00 Monthly

