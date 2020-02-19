SAN ANTONIO — Battle of the Barbers. The multi-billion dollar industry is continuing to grow and has changed drastically. It is now all about the fresh fades, and the detailed designs. The best of the best even travel to San Antonio to battle it out at competitions, using top-of-the-line gear like gold-plated scissors in hopes to win coveted gold trophies.

They also want the bragging rights.

Roberto Ferrel, also known as "Rob The Original," said being a barber today is super cool. He is known for his life-like hair designs.

"Nowadays it is super competitive," he said.

He has more than a million followers on Instagram, where he posts photos of his most popular work.

"It is not what is used to be before with just a regular shave," he said. "Now it is like fading, detailed hair-cutting, designs, drawings. It like art on hair."



The famed barber said the industry is evolving.

"Back in the day we used to charge $5 to $8 for a haircut," he said. "Now you can pay $50 to $60 bucks for a haircut."



Barber shops today are very different in the sense that it is all about the presentation. At the recently-opened Koo Kutz Barber Shop, Oscar Cantu III said a variety of services is offered.

"Upscale barber shop," he said. "We do facials, shampooing."

Cantu said the modern-day shop is an experience. Angel Hernandez is a barber at the shop and also just recently competed.

"I mean, you can do a cut in 15 minutes," he said. "But, I mean, a $30 haircut should be at least 45 minutes to an hour."

It is about precision and extra services like a charcoal mask, which is aimed to deep-clean the face.



"This is big," Hernandez said. "They didn't do this back then."

However, at Eddie's Barber Ship, tradition is timeless. The owner, who is also named Eddie, said that when we went to barber school he fell in love with the industry. Pure nostalgia is what keeps customers coming back. His countless stories are classic, and so are his cuts.

"To me, a barbershop is where somewhere you come in to get a haircut and maybe a shave," he said. "But these are more (like) full-service salons masked as barber shops, which is OK. Men need pampering, too. They need to look chulo for the grandma and mami."

He sticks to his roots. His shop is walk-in only, and he accepts only cash.

"I love what I do," he said. "It is like I just started yesterday. I feel like if you love what you do, you will never get tired."

No matter the cost of the cut or the flare of the fade, all of these barbers do share a vision: keeping their chairs filled and their customers looking fresh.