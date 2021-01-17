Outdoor batting cages, mini golf and go-karts | What to expect at Green Acres Golf & Games

"If you feel like being outdoors, it’s a great place to be."

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking to get a workout in at an outdoor venue, the batting cage at Green Acres Golf & Games is a catch.

"Baseball is a great shoulder workout, it’s a good core workout and it’s also a great leg workout. Just swinging the bat itself will work your abs pretty well," said manager Nadeem Amjad.

Green Acres is located on 9782 U.S. Highway 87 East near China Grove. They're known for their outdoor batting, softball cages with multiple speeds you can try out. But, their other attractions are all the rage in the community.

"We also have paintball, we have water wars, we have bumper boats, we have go karts, we have miniature golf," said Amjad.

It's a place where people can social distance and have fun outside with their friends or family. Of course, you'll need to have your mask. And you can expect the equipment to be sanitized.

They're closed on Mondays, and their hours include:

Tues-Thurs 1 p.m.– 8 p.m.

Friday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

"If you feel like being outdoors, it’s a great place to be," said Amjad.

Green Acres Golf & Games Green Acres Golf and Games reserves the right to alter our hours of operation due to weather, business or special events. Some or all attractions may close due to weather conditions.