Barbie pop-up truck coming to San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — The Barbie Pop-Up Truck is stopping in San Antonio on its national tour this weekend.
The Barbie truck will be at the Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck will feature exclusive Barbie-themed merchandise. Pieces range in price from $12 to $75.
Some of the items include:
- Limited number of custom airbrushed jackets
- Distressed, light-washed Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket
- Denim dad cap
- Embroidered patch set
- Cassette tape wallet
- Vinyl iridescent fanny pack
- NCLA Barbie + Ken Nail Enamel Set Duo
- Decorated cookie set
Safety measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They include social distancing markers placed on the ground, staff will wearing masks and gloves inside of the Barbie Truck, counters wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes, and POS and payment readers wiped down every 30 minutes. Hand sanitizer will be provided and contactless/cashless transactions will be available.