Barbie pop-up truck coming to San Antonio this weekend

The Barbie truck will be at the Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck will feature exclusive Barbie-themed merchandise. Pieces range in price from $12 to $75.

Safety measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They include social distancing markers placed on the ground, staff will wearing masks and gloves inside of the Barbie Truck, counters wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes, and POS and payment readers wiped down every 30 minutes. Hand sanitizer will be provided and contactless/cashless transactions will be available.