SAN ANTONIO — Bakery Lorraine has released a special macaron to benefit Mercy Chefs and their ongoing efforts to help the recovery in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

The Bahama Macaron is based off of the Bahama Mama drink and does contain alcohol, according to the restaurant.

Mercy Chefs is a faith-based nonprofit group disaster relief organization. 100 percent of the profits from the macaron will go to help the group.

Bakery Lorraine will also be taking donations at all of its locations this weekend. Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell, owners and head pastry chefs at Bakery Lorraine, will be going to the Bahamas next week to volunteer with Mercy Chefs.

The restaurant says customers can ask for a manager at any location to make a cash donation.