A San Antonio mother and her newborn baby are alive to tell their story of survival. The family says it's a miracle.

Doctors at University Hospital saved Stephanie Johnson and Baby Ethan after both were hit by a car while waiting for a bus at Culebra and North Zarzamora. Stephanie was pregnant with Ethan when the incident happened.

On Wednesday, Stephanie was able to go home, but Ethan still remains under careful watch in the NICU.

"I don't remember being hit, but I remember the car coming at me,” she said.

Stephanie was waiting on her VIA bus when she says a car came flying down hitting her, her unborn baby, and three other people on August 28.

The driver accused of hitting them is 38-year-old Jose Alberto Garcia. He now faces four charges of aggravated assault. According to an arrest affidavit, Garcia is accused of driving recklessly, going 63 mph in a 40 mph zone, and testing positive for several drugs.

Johnson was taken to University Hospital, and her journey has not been easy to say the least. She was eight months in to her pregnancy when she was brought in. Doctors said that when she arrived, they had to make a decision to perform a C-section. But doctors also say that Johnson's heart stopped, and she couldn't breathe on her own.

Dr. Lauren Javernick, a resident at UT-Health, said that it took a team to work on Johnson and Ethan.

"We got the call, we were in the elevators at 11:40, we lost mom's pulse at 11:45, baby was born at 11:47," she recalled. "So, I think we could not work faster as a team. And that goes to the top-down."

When Johnson woke up in the hospital, she said she couldn't believe what had happened.

"When they had told me that I had technically died for a little bit, I was like, ‘What?’” she said. "I never thought that would happen. But I am glad that they were able to make sure I was here."

Ethan, for now, is still in the NICU. Doctors say he's doing well.

"I am still kind of nervous, because I don't want to leave Ethan behind. But at least he will be in good hands," Johnson said.

The mother of two credits the entire staff at University Hospital. She feels like she has a second chance at life.

"It is going to be an awesome story to tell him when he's older, about how we both survived something like this," she said.

Doctors don't know when Ethan will go home. The family emphasized that it took so many moving parts to have this success story, and thank not only the staff, but the first responders.

The family has also established a GoFundMe account to cover medical expenses and future needs for Stephanie and Ethan.

