Austin woman needs help to keep feeding children with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin non-profit that provides free comfort food to pediatric cancer patients is in trouble.

COVID-19 has financially impacted the Loving Libbie Foundation.

Donations have come to a halt and the non-profit's executive director, Becky Nichols, said volunteers have had to stay away in order to stay safe.

The non-profit has been offering its services since 2006, after the death of Nichols' 5-year-old daughter, Libbie.

Libbie had a rare form of Leukemia.

Nichols said she has managed to keep supplying hospitals with her line of mac and cheese, but she needs donations to keep the foundation going. She knows firsthand how important comfort food is to children stricken with cancer.

"The fact that they can't eat certain things. The fact that, you know, the medications that they take and chemotherapy or whatever protocol they're on ... it changes their taste buds and it makes them not be able to eat certain foods," Nichols said. "And to have something soft and nourishing is critical for there for them to be OK."

If you'd like to help, you can buy Nichols' mac and cheese at H-E-B in the freezer section. It's called "Loving Libbie Famous Mac and Cheese."

You can also donate to her foundation here.