Are you creative? If so, you could win this 'Design-A-Mask' competition

TEXAS, USA — Are you a creative person who has what it takes to create a unique face mask? If you said "yes," keep reading.

Non-profit Community First Health Plans is launching a Design-A-Mask Challenge, inviting artists, creative types and aspiring designers of all ages to create an original face mask design. Or, as they call it, "mask-terpiece."

The competition is open to all residents in Bexar, Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina and Wilson counties.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to not only engage with the community but provide a medium for kids and adults to artistically express themselves," said Theresa Scepanski, President & CEO of Community First Health Plans.

The non-profit will choose five winning designs as the next Community First kids face mask.

Here's how to enter:

Download the Community First face mask template here

Get creative by using art supplies such as paint, markers and stencils. You can also use a computer program, app

Upload and submit your design between Jan. 4 through Jan. 31

Community First is also seeking community members to vote in five categories:

Budding Artists: 6 years old and under

Little Artists: 7-12 years old

Teen Artists: 13-19 years old

Grown-Up Artists: 20 years old and up

Community First Favorite: Honorable Mention selected by Community First Health Plans members

Winners from each category will be celebrated on social media and their face mask design will be printed and distributed to the San Antonio community.

Winners will also receive 1,000 masks to share with the school or community center of their choice.

You can visit Community First's website for more information and check out their hashtag #MakeMasksFun on social media.

“We hope to bring awareness to the benefits of wearing a mask to protect our families and neighbors," said Scepanski.

