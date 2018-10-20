Fifty years after graduating from Antonian High School, the Class of 1968 unearthed a time capsule they'd hidden within a cornerstone of the original building.

"Fifty years ago, we all gathered outside and put in a few items of history from the beginning of school," said Leonard Rastrelli of the Class of ’68.

Alumni toured the new school building, getting a look at the old library that had been converted into a robotics classroom and the classrooms that had been upgraded, including the addition of air conditioning.

"Tremendous amount of changes," alumnus John Montfort said. "We converted from an all-boys school to a coed school, and that meant a lot of changes."

Alumni gathered around the cornerstone, watching and waiting to see what was inside. In the end, it was mostly names, like a class list and a roster for the football team. It all centered around the people who built the school's legacy from early on.

"It’s an emotional impact to me because I felt like I was part of that,” Montfort said. “I was glad to do that and I’m glad the school is doing as well as it is, 50 years later.”

