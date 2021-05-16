City of Austin calling on the community to help pick the next police chief

Austinites can provide their feedback online and at virtual community meetings.

AUSTIN, Texas — Calling all Austinites! The City of Austin is requesting your feedback in choosing the next police chief.

Following Police Chief Brian Manley's retirement in March, City Manager Spencer Cronk announced the recruitment program, Chief of Police, to help find his replacement.

The recruitment process is being headed by consultants Ralph Andersen and Associates, who have helped more than 30 cities hire a police chief.

Austin community members are encouraged to join one of seven virtual meetings with the consultants and provide important feedback to help pick the best officer to fill this position.

These virtual meetings will be via ZOOM on Monday, May 17, Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21. ASL and Spanish language translators will be present during the meetings.