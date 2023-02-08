Two-headed snake makes return to Cameron Park Zoo after two year hiatus

This unique exhibit is back after a two-year hiatus.

WACO, Texas — The two-headed western rat snake has been a beloved part of the Cameron Park Zoo's collection since 2016, when it was found in a yard by a local family outside of Waco.

The snake, scientifically known as Pantherophis Obsoletus, boasts two heads and each of them have their own brain.

This rare condition makes survival in the wild challenging, due to conflicting commands from the two brains which result in uncoordinated movements.

Additionally, the potential for injuries increases as the snake can get stuck on branches, rocks, and other obstacles, risking severe neck injuries.

This exact situation led to the snake's temporary removal from the exhibit back in February 2021. A wound on the left side of the snake's neck required extensive treatment by the zoo's veterinary and reptile teams.

The healing process took until June 2022, but since then, the snake has been eating well, and the wound has fully closed.

The zoo has now rehoused the snake in the freshwater aquarium building along the Brazos River Country trail. The exhibit's space has been designed to minimize obstacles, featuring mostly grass. This layout aims to provide enough cover for the snake to feel secure and safe.

The community has shown remarkable interest in the well-being of the zoo's unusual resident. "Even though he has been off exhibit for over two years, we still regularly get questions about him. We're excited that he is visible for everybody again," said a representative of the zoo.

Visitors are welcomed and encouraged to see the snake at the Waco Zoo, located in the freshwater aquarium building.