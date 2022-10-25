Zoo Atlanta welcomes new baby red-tail monkey

The baby animal is the newest addition to the Zoo's largest group of middle African monkeys.

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta welcomed a baby male Schmidt's guenon, also known as a red-tail monkey, earlier this month.

The monkeys are normally found in rainforests and swamplands in middle Africa and get their nicknames for having chestnut-colored tails, which can be up to 35 inches long.

The animal is just one of the newest additions to the Zoo's largest group of African monkeys. The zoo added another baby monkey in August.

“Anyone with the privilege of visiting the rainforests of central Africa might, in a perfect world, see several monkey species, with many raising offspring,” Jennifer Mickelberg, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation said.

The monkeys also have heart-shaped noses and large pouches on their cheeks to store food.