Zoo Atlanta tiger celebrates roarin' 20th birthday

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta's tiger Chelsea celebrated her 20th birthday in true 1920s style with a Gatsby-themed party!
The Sumatran tiger's celebration was the "bee's knees" -- complete with a "Welcome to Chelsea's Roaring 20s" birthday sign. She also had a very fashionable cardboard flapper dress, which was painted with pearls and tiger stripes, of course!
Zoo Atlanta also said she had a special birthday treat with all of her favorite scents.
"Happy Birthday lovely lady!" the zoo said wrote on its Facebook page.