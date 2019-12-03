GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — Driving just a few hours south on the west coast of Florida you may come across a few wolves in a small area. In the case of the Shy Wolf Sanctuary, there's nothing to be alarmed of: the wolves are supposed to be there.

Resident Yuki the wolf-dog, in particular, has gained much notoriety and recent worldwide attention.

According to the International Wolf Center website, a wolf-dog is a hybrid mix and is part wolf and part domestic dog. "Wolf and wolf-dog hybrid ownership by private citizens has long been a contentious issue in the United States," the website continues.

“His DNA testing came back as 87.5% Gray Wolf, 8.6% Siberian Husky, and 3.9% German Shepherd,” a sanctuary staff member said.

The 120-pound majestic wolf-dog has helped raise awareness after he was dumped off at a kill shelter by a previous owner before being given a second chance at life at the sanctuary.

“We rescued him from a failed house pet situation," Brittany Allen, a volunteer at the sanctuary said. "Someone purchased him from a breeder and realized he was too much to handle. They dumped him at a kill shelter at 8 months old."

One specific image of Yuki has gained international fame across the internet, shocking people with his pure enormity.

Allen says that although he is a big boy, Yuki is not as big as he appears in the photo.

"It's just his fat angle guys," she said. "We all have one."

The sanctuary has since received a lot of requests to adopt Yuki, which they have politely declined.

"Sorry everyone, but I am not available for adoption. I am 12 years old and terminally ill so I will be staying at Shy Wolf with my pack friend Bella in our enclosure. However, you can sponsor me!”, the sanctuary posted on Facebook.

