Wyoming police mourning after loss of retired K9 Dutch

Dutch retired in 2020 and spent his retirement with his handler Officer Kelsey Eisen.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is mourning following the death of one of their retired police dogs, Dutch.

Dutch served the community for nine years with the department. He was specialized in narcotics detection and tracking.

Following his retirement in 2020, Dutch spent his years at home with his handler, Officer Kelsey Eisen.

"Dutch was a loyal and beloved member of the Wyoming Police family and will be greatly missed," the department said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.